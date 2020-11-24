Russian seaborne propulsion units outshine foreign rivals, says engine maker

MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Domestic M55R diesel/gas turbine power units produced for warships outshine foreign rivals by their operational characteristics and reliability, Deputy CEO of Russia’s United Engine Corporation (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) Viktor Polyakov said on Tuesday.

"The domestic power units are better by their characteristics than imported systems. Also, considering the current ruble rate, our power units are considerably cheaper than foreign rivals. They have the potential for upgrade and power increase," the deputy chief executive said.

The M55R power plant has the potential for upgrade. In particular, it features the option of boosting its power to 25MW (currently 20.2 MW), he specified.

The M55R diesel/gas turbine power unit is designed for Project 22350 multi-purpose frigates like the Admiral Gorshkov. The power plant for one warship consists of two such power units. The first power unit was dispatched to the Severnaya Shipyard in St. Petersburg in November. The second power unit is set for delivery in early December.