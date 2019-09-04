At least 12 nuclear power units of Russian project to be constructed in India — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Russia is ready to develop cooperation with India in the field of nuclear energy; in 20 years it is planned to build at least 12 nuclear power units, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a press conference following talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Fifth reactor at India's Kudankulam NPP to be launched in 2024, sixth — in 2025

"We consider Rosatom’s cooperation with Indian partners as a flagship joint project, including that [cooperation] for the construction of a modern Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant. The first two units are in operation," Putin said.

He noted that construction of the third and fourth power units of this nuclear power plant is underway. "Under the existing agreements, at least 12 Russian-designed power units will be built over the course of 20 years," Putin stated.