Russian Su-27 fighter intercepts US, German spy planes over Baltic Sea

MOSCOW, October 26. /TASS/. A Russian Su-27 fighter jet was scrambled to intercept a US Air Force U-2S reconnaissance plane and a German P-3C Orion maritime patrol aircraft over the Baltic Sea, Russia’s National Defense Control Center reported on Monday.

Russian radars detected two air targets approaching Russia’s state border on October 26. A Su-27 fighter from the air defense quick reaction alert forces was scrambled to identify them, the statement says.

"The Russian fighter’s crew sequentially identified the air targets as a German Navy P-3C Orion maritime patrol plane and a US Air Force U-2S reconnaissance aircraft and escorted them over the Baltic Sea," the National Defense Control Center said.

After the foreign military planes flew away from Russia’s state border, the Russian fighter safely returned to its home airfield. The foreign reconnaissance planes were not allowed to violate Russia’s state border, the Center stressed.

The Russian fighter’s flight proceeded in strict compliance with the international rules of using the airspace, the statement says.