Russia's Shoigu thanks Chinese defense minister for attention to cooperation with Russia

KUBINKA /outside Moscow/, September 5. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has thanked Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe for his efforts aimed at boosting the Russian-Chinese military and military-technical cooperation.

"In spite of the pandemic, you are making a second visit to Russia. I am thankful for the attention you focus on the development of the military and military-technical cooperation between our countries," Shoigu said at a working meeting with the Chinese counterpart on Saturday.

Shoigu emphasized that the manner how the experience was shared by Russian and Chinese military doctors during the pandemic highlights a high level of the relationship between the two countries.

For his part, Wei Fenghe said that the two visits to Russia were his only foreign trips during the pandemic.