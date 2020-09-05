{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Russia's Shoigu thanks Chinese defense minister for attention to cooperation with Russia

Russian Defense Minister emphasized that the manner how the experience was shared by Russian and Chinese military doctors during the pandemic highlights a high level of the relationship between the two countries

KUBINKA /outside Moscow/, September 5. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has thanked Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe for his efforts aimed at boosting the Russian-Chinese military and military-technical cooperation.

"In spite of the pandemic, you are making a second visit to Russia. I am thankful for the attention you focus on the development of the military and military-technical cooperation between our countries," Shoigu said at a working meeting with the Chinese counterpart on Saturday.

Shoigu emphasized that the manner how the experience was shared by Russian and Chinese military doctors during the pandemic highlights a high level of the relationship between the two countries.

For his part, Wei Fenghe said that the two visits to Russia were his only foreign trips during the pandemic.

Russian MiG-31 jets intercept Norway’s Orion aircraft over Barents Sea third day in a row
The Norwegian aircraft were not allowed to illegally cross the Russian border in those three incidents
Germany’s claims over Navalny are another campaign against Russia, diplomat says
The German Cabinet of Ministers on Wednesday said that German toxicologists had identified traces of a Novichok class agent in Navalny’s body
Russia defeats Serbia 3:1 in UEFA Nations League match
Russia’s Artyom Dzyuba scored twice
Lukashenko says Minsk intercepted chat proving Navalny’s poisoning was utter fabrication
The German government said on Wednesday that Navalny had been poisoned with the Novichok nerve agent
EU won’t blacklist Lukashenko due to German stance — Die Welt
Mainly the Baltic states and Poland urged to introduce restrictive measures against the Belarusian leader
Russia resumes international air service with Egypt, Emirates, Maldives
Regular air service between Russia and other countries was interrupted at the end of March due to the coronavirus pandemic
Russia’s expanded clout in Belarus dangerous for Ukraine — foreign minister
The Ukrainian top diplomat said the only turn the situation would take was strengthening of Russia
Moscow named most attractive city for air travel in fall
Sochi ranks second in popularity among Russian cities as followed by St. Petersburg, according to the study
Current developments set Belarus’ relations with Europe back by many years — top diplomat
The Belarusian foreign minister lashed out at the idea of a peaceful revolution voiced by the European partners as, according to him, any revolution ends with bloodshed
Kremlin describes calls to put Nord Stream 2 in mothballs over Navalny case as 'emotional'
On August 20, Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny collapsed in mid-flight, which sparked speculations of his alleged poisoning
Navalny could have been exposed to Novichok only in Germany, says Russian lawmaker
"Should it be done at a state level, a way would have been found to avoid and explain it", Andrei Lugovoi said
Germany claims blogger Navalny was poisoned with Novichok class agent
Berlin will provide new information in the Alexei Navalny case to its partners in the European Union and international organizations, the German cabinet said in a statement on Wednesday
Press review: US concocts Asian NATO and Azerbaijan said to get Erdogan’s Syrian militants
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, September 2
Moscow prepares for Lukashenko’s visit
The Kremlin spokesman promised to announce the visit date "in due time"
Moscow, Minsk addressing redirection of petroleum products supplies from Lithuanian ports
Russian and Belarusian companies are to develop economic terms of redirection of such deliveries, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak informed
Lukashenko must be persuaded that he cannot be president, US OSCE envoy says
James Gilmor also said he remains "deeply concerned" about the prospect of Russian intervention in Belarus
Russia’s MiG-31 intercepts US, UK recon planes over Barents Sea
After the NATO planes turned away from the Russian border, the MiG-31 returned to the home airfield
Belarusian data on alleged faked poisoning of Navalny handed over to FSB — Kremlin
The presidential spokesman said Russian doctors were more open about Navalny’s condition than German colleagues
Germany defies legal mechanisms of cooperation with Russia in situation with Navalny - FM
Russian Foreign Ministry pointed out that the German statements could become more comprehensible if their goal was to justify the previously drafted measures against Russia
German politician questions credibility of accusations hurled at Russia over Navalny case
The German government said on Wednesday, citing the results of a toxicological analysis carried out by Bundeswehr experts, that Navalny had been poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent
West’s reaction to Navalny situation looks as though prepared in advance -Russian diplomat
The German side has not yet given any information on that matter to the Russian ambassador in Berlin, Maria Zakharova said
Putin ready to take joint efforts with China on ensuring global stability
The Russian president sent a congratulatory telegram to Chinese leader Xi Jinping on occasion of the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II and victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression
Press review: Berlin claims Novichok in Navalny case and when will the EU open to Russians
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, September 3rd
Russia offers its newest Su-57 jet for exports
The Su-57 is made to destroy all kinds of air, ground and water-based targets
Measures to be taken over biological weapons threat, says Russian defense chief
He added that the attending Ministers also shared experience in overcoming the coronavirus pandemic aftermath
Austria’s top diplomat vows Russia won’t be sanctioned over Navalny case without proof
On Wednesday, the German Cabinet cited the Bundeswehr toxicologists as saying that the Russian blogger had been affected by a poisonous substance from the notorious Novichok family
Press review: Russian hackers leak US voter data and German investment exits Russia
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, September 1st
Permission to release batch of Sputnik V vaccine for civilian use may be granted next week
Earlier, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said that at the current stage the term civilian use implied vaccination of people from the risk groups, such as medics and teachers
Kremlin sees no reason to blame Navalny incident on Russia
The Kremlin hopes that Germany will share its findings on the Navalny case with Russia
Belarus state TV releases recording of Warsaw-Berlin phone call on incident with Navalny
When asked by the Polish official whether Navalny’s was really poisoned, the caller from Berlin said it doesn’t matter since any methods are good in warfare
Press review: Novichok allegations imperil Nord Stream 2 and does Russia have a Covid cure
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, September 4
Russia’s intelligence keeps an eye on situation in Belarus, Western plans
Earlier, Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko dismissed as impermissible any foreign intervention in the country’s internal affairs and promised a firm rebuff
Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine effective against any dose of the virus, says developer
Head of the Gamaleya Federal Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology Alexander Ginzburg informed that the vaccine’s immune response documented currently among volunteers is enough to counter any dose of COVID-19
Lukashenko appoints new KGB and Security Council chiefs
Valery Vakulchuk, who until recently chaired the Belarusian KGB, was appointed as the security chief
Russian Prime Minister arrives in Minsk
Over the recent weeks, the prime minister several times had phone conversations with his Belarusian counterpart, the last time being August 27
Russian MiG-31 fighter intercepts Norwegian military plane over Barents Sea
The Norwegian military plane was not allowed to violate Russia’s state border
Lukashenko says he plans to dot the i’s at meeting with Putin in Moscow
According to the Belarusian president, the agenda will include "sensitive" and "painful" issues
Eight Russian jets scramble to intercept three US bombers over Black Sea
The National Defense Control Center pointed out that after the US aircraft had flown away from the border of the Russian Federation, the Russian fighter jets returned to home airbases
Russian Navy ships sent to assist tanker in distress in Indian Ocean
The team, except for two crewmembers, is staying on rescue craft at sea
Russia may develop 6th-generation fighter jet under MiG-Sukhoi brand
Among the typical characteristics specialists note its capability to perform combat missions without human participation and its AI, the availability of a radio-photonic radar, the ability to develop hypersonic speed and fly into the near-Earth space and employ weapons based on new physical principles
About 200 extremists trained in Ukraine currently in Belarus — Lavrov
The top diplomat mentioned the ‘Stepan Bandera’s Trident,’ the ‘National Corps’ and the ‘Right Sector’ among the orchestrators of the unrest
Turkey to begin tests of Russian anti-coronavirus vaccine soon - health minister
The related documents have already been checked and a permit will soon be issued, Fahrettin Koca said
Russia wants to outline ‘red lines’ for Belarus in dialogue with the US, says expert
According to Chairman of the Board of the Valdai International Discussion Club’s Foundation Andrei Bystritsky, Washington has been maneuvering in relations with Minsk in the past few months
Berlin promises a reply to Russia over Navalny affair soon — Lavrov
The top diplomat stressed that according to Russian sources the delay in the reply is due to the German Foreign Ministry’s stance
German military toxicologists find poison trace in Navalny’s blood, urine, skin — report
Bundeswehr specialists who presented the examinations results claimed that "undoubtedly, the poison belongs to the Novichok family," Der Spiegel report says
Top diplomat vows response to attempts to turn Belarus away from Russia, Union State
Moscow sees no sense in establishing contacts with representatives of the Coordination Council of the Belarusian opposition until the Council obtains a legal status and a clear program, the Russian top diplomat said
Russia to complete trials of advanced coastal defense missile system by late 2021
The latest system will fire Kh-35UE low-altitude anti-ship cruise missiles, according to the deputy chief designer
Germany dismisses Lukashenko’s claims Navalny’s poisoning was faked as untrue
Earlier on Thursday, Lukashenko stated that Warsaw and Berlin had discussed a plot to fabricate Alexei Navalny’s "poisoning"
Russia introduces sanctions against former Ukrainian president Poroshenko
Pyotr Poroshenko formed part of the list, along with former Ukrainian MP Svyatoslav Vakarchuk and several other officials
US does not have proof of Navalny’s poisoning, says Trump
The US government does not doubt Germany’s conclusions on what happened to Navalny, added Trump
Russian bicycle racer Pavel Sveshnikov dies during Moscow Grand Prix stage
He was racing taking the apex of the track and crashed there
