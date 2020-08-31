Russian fighters scrambled to intercept US bombers over Baltic Sea - defense ministry

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Russian Sukhoi Su-27 fighter jets were scrambled to intercept three US strategic bombers over the Baltic Sea, Russia’s National Defense Management Center reported on Monday.

According to the Center, Russian airspace control systems detected three aerial targets over the neutral waters of the Baltic Sea approaching Russia’s state border.

"Three Su-27 fighters from the Baltic Fleet’s air defense quick reaction alert forces were scrambled to intercept the targets," the Center said. "The crew of the Russian fighter approached the aerial targets at a safe distance and identified them as US Air Force strategic bombers B-52H."

The Russian state border was not violated, the National Defense Control Center stressed.

"The entire flight of the Russian Su-27 fighter proceeded in strict compliance with the international rules of using the airspace," the Center added.

Earlier on Monday, a Russian Su-27 fighter jet was scrambles to intercept four German, Danish, US and Sweden warplanes over the Baltic Sea.