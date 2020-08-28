Russia studying foreign customers’ requests for advanced Orion combat drone

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, August 28. /TASS/. Russia is discussing with foreign customers their requests for the delivery of advanced Orion long-range reconnaissance and strike drones, Head of Russia’s Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugayev told TASS at the Army-2020 forum on Friday.

"The Orion evokes big interest. The drone can stay in the air for a long time capable of reconnaissance and attack. This is a competitive product. The requests are being discussed and Rosoboronexport [Russia’s state arms seller] is carrying out substantial marketing work," the defense official said.

In addition to the Orion drones proper, Russia is also ready to provide all the necessary infrastructure and training, he added.

"Of course, you can’t operate it effectively without the required qualification. No doubt, both training and some ground-based infrastructure will be provided," the head of Russia’s Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation specified.

The Orion is a medium-altitude, long-duration unmanned aerial system with a maximum take-off weight of 1 tonne and a maximum payload weight of 200 kg. The drone has a service ceiling of 7.5 km and its flight endurance is 24 hours with the standard payload. It can develop a speed of up to 200 km/h.