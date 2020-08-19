Russian Su-27 fighter scrambled to intercept US spy plane over Baltic Sea

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. A Russian Sukhoi Su-27 fighter jet was scrambled to intercept a US Air Force RC-135 reconnaissance plane over the Baltic Sea, Russia’s National Defense Control Center reported on Wednesday.

Russian radars detected an air target over the Baltic Sea approaching Russia’s state border on August 19, the Center said.

"A Su-27 fighter of the Baltic Fleet’s air defense quick reaction alert forces was scrambled to identify the air target and prevent the violation of the Russian state border. The Russian fighter’s crew approached the air object at a safe distance and identified it as a US Air Force RC-135 strategic reconnaissance plane," the National Defense Control Center said.

After the US spy plane flew away from Russia’s state border, the Russian fighter safely returned to its home airfield, the Center said.

The US spy plane did not violate the Russian state border. The Russian Su-27 plane complied with all the international rules of using the airspace, the National Defense Control Center stressed.