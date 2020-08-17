Russian Pacific Fleet warships strike coastal and naval targets in drills

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. The missile cruiser Varyag and the large anti-submarine warfare ship Admiral Panteleyev held artillery firings against coastal and sea targets during drills off the coast of the Kamchatka Peninsula, the Pacific Fleet’s press office reported on Monday.

"The Pacific Fleet’s tactical naval group comprising the Guards Order of Nakhimov missile cruiser Varyag and the large anti-submarine warfare ship Admiral Panteleyev held drills off the coast of Kamchatka with artillery firings against naval and coastal targets," the press office said in a statement.

Specifically, in the Avacha Bay, the warships struck a towed naval shield that simulated the notional enemy’s surface forces. Following this, the Varyag and the Admiral Panteleyev held artillery firings in the area of the Khalaktyrsky beach against coastal targets, the statement says.

"The fire against the targets that simulated sheltered firing positions and the amassment of the notional enemy’s combat hardware was delivered from a 130mm AK-130 mount and 100mm AK-100 guns," the press office said.

An Orlan-10 drone was employed to direct shipborne artillery, adjust fire and monitor the results of the combat exercise, the statement says.

On August 15, a group of the Pacific Fleet’s ships comprising the Guards Order of Nakhimov missile cruiser Varyag, the large anti-submarine warfare ship Admiral Panteleyev, the measuring vessel Marshal Krylov, the corvettes Gromky and Sovershenny, small anti-submarine warfare ships and support vessels departed from Vladivostok to participate in tactical drills in the distant maritime area.