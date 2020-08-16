Russian Su-27 fighter scrambled to intercept Italian maritime patrol plane over Black Sea

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. A Sukhoi Su-27 fighter jet was scrambled to identify and escort an Italian Atlantic maritime patrol aircraft over the Black Sea, a spokesman for Russia’s National Defense Management Center said on Sunday.

Russian airspace control systems detected two air targets over the neutral waters of the Black Sea approaching Russia’s state border on August 14, the Center said.

"A Su-27 fighter plane from the Southern Military District’s air defense quick reaction alert forces was scrambled to identify the target. The Russian fighter’s crew consistently approached the aerial object at a safe distance and identified it as an Italian Atlantic maritime patrol aircraft," it said.

After the Italian plane moved away from Russia’s state border, the Russian fighter safely returned to its home airfield, it said.

"The entire flight of the Su-27 fighter proceeded in strict compliance with the international rules of using the airspace. No violations of the Russian state border by the US aircraft were allowed," the Center stressed.