Russian top brass says Su-27 jets didn’t violate any foreign airspace in Baltic flight

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. Four Russian Su-27 fighter jets performed a scheduled flight from Karelia in the country’s northwest to the westernmost Kaliningrad Region without violating the airspace of other states, Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"On July 28, four Su-27 fighters of the Russian Navy’s naval aviation performed a scheduled flight from an aerodrome in the Republic of Karelia to a redeployment aerodrome in the Kaliningrad Region," the ministry said in a statement.

The flight proceeded in strict compliance with the international rules of using the airspace, without violating the borders of other states, which was confirmed by data recording equipment, the ministry stressed.

"The flight proceeded along the earlier-agreed route and the crews of the Russian planes were in constant contact with air traffic control posts," it added.

Finland’s Defense Ministry issued a statement earlier on Tuesday that two Russian Su-27 fighters allegedly violated the country’s airspace in the area of Helsinki over the Gulf of Finland.