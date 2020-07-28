Brazilian Deputy Defense Minister set to attend Russia’s Army-2020 forum next month

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 28. /TASS/. Brazilian Deputy Defense Minister Marcos Degaut will attend the Army-2020 international military and technical forum in Russia on August 23-29, the press service of the Brazilian Defense Ministry announced to TASS on Tuesday.

"Secretary of Defense Products Marcos Degaut will be representing Defense Minister Fernando Azevedo e Silva [during the Army-2020]," the ministry’s press service stated without giving details about the rest of the Brazilian delegation’s participants.

The Army-2020 international military and technical forum will run next month at the Patriot military-patriotic park, the Kubinka airfield, the Alabino and Ashuluk practice ranges and in Russia’s military districts.

The Army international military and technical forum has been held annually at the Patriot Park near Moscow since 2015.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu stated last month at the ministry’s board meeting that the Army-2020 military-technical forum will be held this year in a new format. Alongside the military-technical forum, the International Army Games will open and Tank Biathlon teams will start competing at the Alabino practice range outside Moscow, according to the defense minister.

Last year, the forum surpassed the previous event by an average of 15% by all indicators, the defense chief said. The Army-2019 forum gathered together over 1,300 enterprises that featured more than 27,000 items of armament and military hardware. Nine foreign states held their national expositions, Defense Minister Shoigu stated last month.

At the Army-2019 forum, over 170 scientific and business events were held and 46 state contracts worth over 1 trillion rubles ($14 billion in current prices) were signed. Large-scale shows of the latest military hardware were held.

Official representatives of 120 countries attended the Army-2019 forum, including over 40 high-level delegations. Overall, over one million people visited the forum.