S-400 anti-aircraft gunners thwart missile and drone attacks in southern Russia drills

The exercise was held as part of the snap combat readiness check for the troops of the Southern and Western Military Districts, marine infantry of the Northern and Pacific Fleets and the Airborne Force, the press office specified.

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. The combat teams of S-400 ‘Triumf’ long-range air defense systems and Pantsyr-S1 close-range anti-aircraft missile/gun launchers of the Southern Military District’s 4th Air Force and Air Defense Army thwarted a notional attack of cruise missiles and combat drones, the District’s press office reported on Monday.

"During a special tactical exercise, the teams of S-400 ‘Triumf’ surface-to-air missile systems and Pantsyr-S1 anti-aircraft missile/gun complexes repelled a notional strike by cruise missiles and an attack by combat drones," the press office said in a statement.

The combat training task was successfully accomplished and vital facilities on the Black Sea coast were defended against a notional enemy’s attack, the statement says.

The snap combat readiness check of the troops of the Southern and Western Military Districts, marine infantry of the Northern and Pacific Fleets, some units of central subordination and the Airborne Force is being held on July 17 - 21 on order of Russia’s Supreme Commander-in-Chief President Vladimir Putin.

The surprise combat readiness check involves about 150,000 troops, around 400 aircraft, over 26,000 items of armament, military and special hardware and over 100 warships and support vessels.