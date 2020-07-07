Confident Reception military communications competition kicks off in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, July 7. /TASS/. Russian servicemen compete to determine the best team on message interception and decoding during the army-wide stage of the Confident Reception 2020 competition, which kicked off in St. Petersburg Tuesday, the Western Military District's press service said.

During the course of the competition, the communications specialists must display proficiency with special equipment, perform tasks on sending and intercepting encrypted messages using various means of communication, decrypt the received messages and coordinate the work of the communications center node.

The first competition took place following a solemn ceremony; Morse code operators competed on reception and transmission of radiograms by ear.

Teams of the Western, Eastern, Central and Southern Military Districts take part in the competition, representing the Army, the Navy and the Aerospace Forces. The winners will represent Russia during the international stage of the Army games that will take place between August 23 and September 5.