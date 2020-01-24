International Army Games to become even more entertaining in 2020 — Russian minister

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry will make competitions of the International Army Games even more fascinating and entertaining this year, increasing complexity of tracks and judges’ demands, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told a meeting of the games’ organizing committee.

"To make combats even more entertaining, we raised the complexity of tracks and the judges’ demands, combined certain challenges and introduced new elements to the competitions," he said.

Shoigu underlined that monumental scrupulous work is ahead to hold the games at the highest level possible, particularly with engaging federal executive authorities and public organizations.

"We should pay special attention to integrated safety and security, medical service and logistics," he noted.