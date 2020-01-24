Russian Defense Ministry invites NATO countries to Army Games 2020

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Russia’s Defense Ministry has invited 90 countries, including NATO members, to participate in the 2020 International Army Games, Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu said at a meeting of the Games’ organizing committee.

He noted that the 6th Army Games were scheduled to be held between August 23 and September 5.

"Invitations have been sent to 90 countries, including members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization," Shoigu stated.