Russian Defense Ministry invites NATO countries to Army Games 2020

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Russia’s Defense Ministry has invited 90 countries, including NATO members, to participate in the 2020 International Army Games, Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu said at a meeting of the Games’ organizing committee.
He noted that the 6th Army Games were scheduled to be held between August 23 and September 5.
"Invitations have been sent to 90 countries, including members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization," Shoigu stated.
According to him, over 20,000 servicemen from 40 countries have taken part in the games in the past five years.
Shoigu added that 250 teams totaling 6,000 people were expected to take part in the event in 2020.
The Army Games preliminaries are underway in the Russian army, involving about 50,000 servicemen, the defense minister specified.