Russian Baltic Fleet aircraft to strike enemy ground targets in drills

KALININGRAD, June 29. /TASS/. The crews of about 15 Sukhoi Su-30SM and Su-24 aircraft of the Baltic Fleet’s naval aviation will practice eliminating a notional enemy’s ground targets during tactical flight drills that kicked off in Russia’s westernmost Kaliningrad Region, the Fleet’s press office reported on Monday.

"During the drills that will last until the end of this week, the crews of Su-30SM multirole fighters and Su-24 frontline bombers will practice tasks at the training ground to eliminate columns of a notional enemy’s military hardware and provide fire support for units of the Baltic Fleet’s army corps in the conditions of a present-day all-arms battle," the press office specified for TASS.

While accomplishing their training missions, the pilots will also practice the elements of maneuvering in an aerial battle, conducting reconnaissance and hitting targets, and also making target runs under enemy jamming. Overall, the aircraft crews will strike more than 100 various targets during the drills, the press office said.

"The basic aim of the drills is to sharpen the skills of the crews’ flight training within their units and practice pairs’ coordinated and competent operations in a single tactical pattern, including in a maneuverable aerial battle," the statement says.

Overall, the drills involve about 15 aircraft and more than 100 flight and ground personnel of the composite air regiment of the Fleet’s naval aviation, the press office said.