Russian, foreign firms to feature over 25,000 weapon systems at Army-2020 arms show

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Over 1,000 companies will feature more than 25,000 items of armament and military hardware at the Army-2020 international military and technical forum that will take place in Russia on August 23-29, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said at the ministry’s board meeting on Friday.

The forum will run at the Patriot military-patriotic park, the Kubinka airfield, the Alabino and Ashuluk practice ranges and in Russia’s military districts, the defense chief specified.

"By now, over 1,000 domestic and foreign companies have announced their participation in the upcoming forum and they will feature more than 25,000 various items of armament and military hardware," Shoigu said.

This year, the Army-2020 military-technical forum will be held in a new format. Alongside the military-technical forum, the International Army Games will open and Tank Biathlon teams will start competing at the Alabino practice range, the defense chief said.

"Russian defense enterprises will feature their latest models not only in the static exposition but also in the forum’s demonstration part. For this purpose, the Defense Ministry will provide about 690 items of advanced armament," Shoigu added.