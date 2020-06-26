Russian, foreign firms to feature over 25,000 weapon systems at Army-2020 arms show

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Over 1,000 companies will feature more than 25,000 items of armament and military hardware at the Army-2020 international military and technical forum that will take place in Russia on August 23-29, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said at the ministry’s board meeting on Friday.
The forum will run at the Patriot military-patriotic park, the Kubinka airfield, the Alabino and Ashuluk practice ranges and in Russia’s military districts, the defense chief specified.
"By now, over 1,000 domestic and foreign companies have announced their participation in the upcoming forum and they will feature more than 25,000 various items of armament and military hardware," Shoigu said.
This year, the Army-2020 military-technical forum will be held in a new format. Alongside the military-technical forum, the International Army Games will open and Tank Biathlon teams will start competing at the Alabino practice range, the defense chief said.
"Russian defense enterprises will feature their latest models not only in the static exposition but also in the forum’s demonstration part. For this purpose, the Defense Ministry will provide about 690 items of advanced armament," Shoigu added.
As part of the scientific and business program, the forum’s guests will discuss the issues of ensuring the state’s defense and security and developing the production and scientific-technological potential of Russia’s defense industry and also international military and military-technical cooperation, the defense minister said.
"The heads of defense ministries from 133 countries and official delegations of various countries have been invited. I would like to note that all the forum’s participants and guests will be able to visit the Armed Forces’ Main Cathedral, the Memory Road museum and the Victory Field open-air museum," Shoigu added.
Army international military and technical forum
The Army international military and technical forum has been held annually at the Patriot Park near Moscow since 2015.
Last year, the forum surpassed the previous event by an average of 15% by all indicators, the defense chief said. The Army-2019 forum gathered together over 1,300 enterprises that featured more than 27,000 items of armament and military hardware. Nine foreign states held their national expositions, he said.
At the Army-2019 forum, over 170 scientific and business events were held and 46 state contracts worth over 1 trillion rubles ($14 billion in current prices) were signed. Large-scale shows of the latest military hardware were held.
Official representatives of 120 countries attended the Army-2019 forum, including over 40 high-level delegations. Overall, over 1 million people visited the forum.