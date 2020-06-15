Military expedition to Novaya Zemlya is planned for August

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Russia’s Northern Fleet, the Defense Ministry’s Chief Department, responsible for nuclear security, and the Russian Geographic Society will organize an expedition to Novaya Zemlya in 2020, the Fleet’s press service told reporters.

"In mid-August, 2020, the Northern Fleet will send another Arctic expedition to islands of the Novaya Zemlya Archipelago," the press service said. "The expedition will also feature representatives of the Russian Defense Ministry's 12th Chief Department, of the Russian Geographic Society, of the Russian Arctic National Park, and experts from research institutes."

The expedition will continue for two or three weeks. It will follow the route of the Arctic’s prominent explorer Vladimir Rusanov’s expedition (1910). Besides, the expedition members will visit winter camps of Russian expeditions led by Avgust Tsivolko (1838) and Georgy Sedov (1912), and will study locations, related to Willem Barentsz’s Arctic routes (1594-1597). Experts will monitor cultural and nature heritage objects on Novaya Zemlya and will conduct biology studies. They will also try special equipment, which can repel polar bears without any harm to the animals, and will study the Arctic predators’ migration routes.

"Specialists of the Defense Ministry’s 12th Chief Department will monitor the radio-ecology situation and will measure radiation at locations across the archipelago," the press service said.

The 12th Chief Department and the Northern Fleet have organized joint expeditions, including a complex expedition to Novaya Zemlya in 2018.