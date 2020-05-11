Russia tests new hypersonic missile designed for Tu-22M3M strategic bomber - source

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. Russian air forces have recently tested a new hypersonic aircraft missile, a source in the military-industrial complex told TASS. The missile is being created for a modified version of the Tu-22M3M aircraft, the source added.

"Recently, a new hypersonic missile was tested on the Tu-22M3. The missile will be part of the armament range of the upgraded Tu-22M3M along with a number of other latest aviation weapons," the source said.

According to the source, the work on the new missile began several years ago. Its tests should be completed simultaneously with the work on the upgraded Tu-22M3M bomber.

He clarified that this missile does not belong to the line of X-32 missiles, noting that it is "completely different." The official did not name the characteristics of the new missile.

TASS does not have official confirmation of the information provided by the source. The press service of PJSC Tupolev declined to comment.

Earlier, the Russian defense industry developed two types of aircraft hypersonic missiles.

The Kinzhal is the latest Russian airborne system that consists of a MiG-31K aircraft as a delivery vehicle and a hypersonic missile. According to media reports, a Kinzhal missile is the airborne version of the Iskander tactical missile system. Another hypersonic missile was created for the Su-57 fifth-generation fighter. Missile name and characteristics are unknown.

Tu-22M3M supersonic bomber is a modification of Tu-22M3 with expanded combat potential. The first aircraft took off for the first time on December 28, 2018. The upgrade provided new electronic equipment on the Russian element base. New navigational, communication equipment, sights, engine controls, fuel mechanisms and electronic warfare were installed. They increased navigation precision, simplified maintenance and preflight preparation.