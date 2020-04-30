Russia's National Guard reports 339 COVID-19 cases among servicemen

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Coronavirus infection was registered in 339 National Guard of Russia servicemen, but none of those cases are severe, National Guard’s press service told TASS Thursday.

"By April 30, 2020, 339 coronavirus infection cases were registered about the Guard’s personnel. No severe cases among the agency’s servicemen," the press service said.

The security agency also reported that 35 servicemen have recovered and were taken off medical control following two negative COVID-19 tests.

"Of all infected servicemen, 103 have been hospitalized: 41 - to Ministry of Health’s hospitals, 62 - to National Guard’s medical facilities, and the rest receive medical treatment at home or stay in self-isolation," the agency said.