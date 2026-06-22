Top Omani diplomat discusses security in Strait of Hormuz with Iranian officials

DOHA, June 22. /TASS/. Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi met with Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Muscat, the Omani foreign ministry said.

"The sides stressed the importance of using the current diplomatic opportunity to support peace efforts, strengthen the ceasefire and stability <...>, which will increase the chances of reducing tensions and preserve regional security and the safety of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and international shipping lanes," it said.

The sides also discussed bilateral relations, principles of good neighborliness, and recent developments in the Middle East.

The Iranian delegation arrived in Oman on an official visit after talks with the United States in Switzerland.