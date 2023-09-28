Aircraft manufacturers hand over serial Su-57, Su-35S to Russia’s Aerospace Force

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. The Yuri Gagarin Aviation Plant in Komsomolsk-on-Amur affiliated with the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC, part of Rostec) has handed over to the Russian Aerospace Force another batch of serially produced fifth-generation Sukhoi-57 and 4++ generation Sukhoi-35S fighters, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov has said.

"Today, Russian aircraft manufacturing enterprises are gaining a good production pace, continuing to supply combat equipment to our troops. In particular, Rostec's enterprises are distinguished by well-coordinated work: the Komsomolsk-on-Amur Aviation Plant has handed over another batch of Sukhoi-57 and Sukhoi-35S aircraft to the Russian Aerospace Force. The deliveries are in progress under the state defense order. By the end of 2023 the Russian troops will receive the next portion of aircraft," Manturov said.

He noted that the issues of meeting the demand of the Russian Armed Forces for reliable and highly efficient equipment were being resolved in a timely manner thanks to efforts by the coordination council under the Russian government.

The CEO of the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) Yury Slyusar said that the Su-57 fighters were currently being examined at a flight test station.

"The Russian Aerospace Force has received a batch of Su-57s under the plan for this year's state defense order. The remaining fifth-generation combat planes scheduled for delivery this year are in the final assembly shop or being tested at the flight test station," Slyusar said, noting that the next batch of Su-35S fighters were also at a high degree readiness stage.

The Su-57 (NATO’s reporting name Felon) is a Russian multirole fighter of the fifth generation, designed to destroy all types of air, ground and surface targets. It boasts a supersonic cruising speed, intra-fuselage armaments, radar-absorbing coating (stealth technology), as well as the newest onboard equipment. The intellectualization of the Su-57's systems enables it to take over some of the pilot's functions, including piloting and preparations for using onboard weapons.