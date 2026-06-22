Russian oil companies boost fuel output, launch new capacities

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. Russian oil companies are implementing measures to supply the domestic market with fuel, increase petroleum product output and commission new production capacities, the Russian government said following a meeting on the fuel market chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.

"Representatives of industry companies reported on measures being implemented to supply the domestic market with fuel, maintain price stability, increase petroleum product output, and commission new production capacities," the statement said.

Particular attention at the meeting was paid to supplying agricultural producers with fuel during the seasonal fieldwork period. "The need to ensure the unconditional and timely provision of the agro-industrial complex with the necessary resources was emphasized," the government added.

Novak also instructed relevant agencies to prepare a balanced action plan to maintain the stability of the domestic fuel market, while the Federal Antimonopoly Service was tasked with continuing continuous monitoring of the pricing situation in the sector.