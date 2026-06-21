Russian air defenses down 483 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over past day — top brass

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Russian air defenses shot down eight Ukrainian guided aerial bombs and 483 fixed-wing drones over the past 24 hours, the Defense Ministry reported.

Russian servicemen struck a Ukrainian military airfield, oil refineries, energy and transport infrastructure in Ukraine over the past 24 hours, the statement noted. "Russia’s operational-tactical aviation, strike drones, missile forces, and artillery have struck the infrastructure of a military airfield, oil refineries, fuel and energy facilities, and transport infrastructure in Ukraine, as well as fuel depots used by the Ukrainian military, logistics centers, a workshop for the production and assembly of long-range drones, their storage facilities, as well as temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian servicemen and foreign mercenaries in 147 areas," the military said.

In addition, the Russian Armed Forces eliminated approximately 1,450 Ukrainian troops in the special military operation zone. According to the ministry’s statement, Russia’s battlegroup North wiped out more than 215 Ukrainian servicemen, the battlegroup West eliminated over 210 enemy troops, the battlegroup South wiped out up to 185 military, the battlegroup Center eliminated more than 280 servicemen, the battlegroup East destroyed up to 500 troops, and the battlegroup Dnepr wiped out over 60.

Situation in Konstantinovka, Krasny Liman

Russia’s battlegroup South continues to eliminate scattered Ukrainian units in the southwestern part of Konstantinovka, the Defense Ministry noted. "In the town of Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, units of the battlegroup South conducted active offensive operations and continued to eliminate scattered enemy groups in the southwestern part of the town," the statement said.

Russia’s battlegroup South has also liberated 104 buildings in Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic in the past 24 hours, eliminating up to 85 Ukrainian servicemen, the military reported. "Over the past 24 hours, [the battlegroup South] liberated 104 buildings from Ukrainian militants. The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 85 servicemen, one combat armored vehicle, 16 vehicles, one field artillery gun, 24 ground-based robotic systems, and 25 drone control stations," the statement emphasized.

Meanwhile, Russia’s battlegroup West is advancing in the northwestern part of Krasny Liman in the Donetsk People’s Republic, liberating 53 buildings and eliminating over 30 Ukrainian servicemen over the past 24 hours, the Defense Ministry said. "In the town of Krasny Liman in the Donetsk People’s Republic, assault units of the 25th Army are advancing in the northwestern part of the city. Units of the 31st and 37th regiments of the 67th motorized rifle division have captured 12 enemy strongholds and mopped up 53 buildings of Ukrainian armed formations," the statement pointed out.

The ministry added that over the past 24 hours, Russian troops also destroyed more than 30 Ukrainian servicemen, a US-made HMMWV armored vehicle with its crew, a pickup truck, and four enemy ground-based robotic systems.

At the same time, Russian aircraft eliminated up to 30 Ukrainian servicemen retreating from Krasny Liman, the statement said. "In the settlement of Shchurovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic, airstrikes on a former resort building eliminated up to 30 fighters from the Ukrainian 63rd mechanized brigade who were retreating from the town of Krasny Liman in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry stressed.

Special military operation progress

Russian air defenses shot down eight Ukrainian guided aerial bombs and 483 fixed-wing drones over the past 24 hours, the Defense Ministry reported. "Air defenses downed eight guided aerial bombs and 483 fixed-wing drones," the statement said.

In addition, Russia’s Black Sea Fleet has destroyed four Ukrainian drone boats in the southwestern part of the Black Sea, the military said.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, since the start of the special military operation, the Russian Armed Forces destroyed 671 Ukrainian aircraft, 284 helicopters, 166,310 drones, 662 anti-aircraft missile systems, 29,865 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,745 multiple-launch rocket system vehicles, 35,440 field artillery guns and mortars, and 64,593 units of specialized military vehicles.