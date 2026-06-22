IN BRIEF: Three civilians injured in Ukrainian attack on Russian city of Voronezh

VORONEZH, June 22. /TASS/. Three civilians suffered injuries as air defenses destroyed aerial targets in Russia’s southwestern city of Voronezh, regional Governor Alexander Gusev wrote on the Max messaging app.

In addition, manufacturing facilities at a production site were damaged, as well cars and the facades and windows of several apartment buildings.

TASS has gathered the key information about the consequences of the attack.

Circumstances of the attack

- On-duty air defenses destroyed several high-speed aerial targets in the sky over Voronezh, Gusev said.

- Manufacturing facilities at a production site were damaged, along with the facades and windows of several apartment buildings, and some cars.

- Gusev added that efforts were underway to collect information about the aftermath.

- He said later that the upper floors of an industrial building belonging to a Voronezh enterprise had been badly damaged in the Ukrainian attack.

- Car and public transport traffic in the left-bank area of Voronezh has been temporarily rerouted.

Casualties

- So far, three people have been reported injured.

- One of them is in serious condition.

Assistance to city residents

- Emergency personnel are working on the ground.

- The Voronezh city authorities remain ready to provide temporary accommodation to local residents if the need arises, Mayor Sergey Petrin wrote on Max.

- The mayor added that Voronezh residents would receive compensation for damaged cars.

- Petrin also said that based on Governor Alexander Gusev’s order, municipal officials would inspect damaged sites and take measures to address the aftermath of the Ukrainian attack.

- A state of emergency has been declared in certain areas of the Zheleznodorozhny District in order to speed up response activities, Gusev said.