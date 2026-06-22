Netanyahu again trying to provoke escalation in Middle East — Qatari PM

DOHA, June 22. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is once again trying to escalate tensions in the Middle East, Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said, condemning Israel’s actions in Lebanon.

"Sadly, this is not the first time Netanyahu is trying to provoke an escalation in the region," he told Al Jazeera in an interview.

In his words, "Israel’s killing of around 100 Lebanese people in just a few days of the ceasefire" was unacceptable.

"The ongoing occupation of Lebanese territory must stop. Lebanon’s sovereignty must be respected," the premier continued.

He added that Washington "is doing what it should regarding Israel’s actions in Lebanon."