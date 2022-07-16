Over 28,000 people evacuated from Ukraine and Donbass in 24 hours — spokesman

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Over 28,000 people, including more than five thousand children, were evacuated from dangerous areas in Ukraine and Donbass to Russia during the day, chief of the Russian National Defense Control Center Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev said on Saturday.

"Contrary to all the obstacles created by the official Kiev, 28,424 people, including 5,148 children, were evacuated from dangerous areas in Ukraine and the republics of Donbass to Russia over the past day without participation of Ukrainian authorities," Mizintsev said.

2,612,747 people have been evacuated since the start of the special military operation, including 412,553 children, Mizintsev said.