Iranian delegation refuses to continue talks in Switzerland — news agency

DOHA, June 22. /TASS/. The Iranian delegation has decided not to continue the four-party talks in the Swiss resort of Burgenstock following statements by US President Donald Trump, Tasnim reported.

According to the agency's source, the sides continued exchanging messages through mediators from Qatar and Pakistan, but have not reached any result so far. During the talks, the Iranian delegation called for speeding up the unfreezing of Iranian assets and the issuance of permits for oil exports. The Iranian side protested US violations of commitments under the memorandum and stressed that negotiations on the nuclear program depend directly on compliance with the signed agreement.

Earlier, a source told TASS that the continuation of technical consultations on June 22 under the US-Iran memorandum was not expected.