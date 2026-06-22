Putin, Lukashenko to discuss Zelensky’s threats soon — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko plan to engage in contacts in the near future to discuss, among other things, Vladimir Zelensky’s threats against Minsk and other issues, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Indeed, and as you know, Alexander Grigoryevich [Lukashenko] has spoken about this as well. They plan to contact each other in the near future. This will be a good opportunity to discuss these and other issues," he noted.

Previously, Zelensky had issued threats against Belarus, stating that he was ready to order an attack on military equipment stationed along the border with Ukraine if it was not removed within a week.