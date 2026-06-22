LUGANSK, June 22. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces are increasingly relying on terrorist tactics as they face setbacks on the battlefield, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"The enemy has been unable to make gains along the line of contact. As a result, it has turned to terrorist tactics, seeking to inflict damage on civilian infrastructure both in frontline areas and the special operation zone, as well as deep inside Russia," he said.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik told TASS that the Ukrainian army had launched over 700 projectiles at Russian territory per day over the previous week. According to him, Ukrainian attacks involved almost 5,000 projectiles in total.