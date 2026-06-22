Qatar to help create mechanism to control use of Iran’s frozen assets — Vance

BURGENSTOCK /Switzerland/, June 22. /TASS/. Qatar will help to create a mechanism to control how Iran’s previously immobilized sovereign assets are being used, US Vice President JD Vance told reporters before his departure from Switzerland, where he met with the Iranian delegation in the resort town of Burgenstock.

Commenting on the possibility of using these funds to buy US agricultural products, the vice president said: "That was something that came up yesterday, and we actually asked the Qataris to help us set up the mechanism, so that we can ensure that the money goes where we want it to go, and they agreed to do that."

"Even with the caveat that's going to benefit American farmers and obviously benefit the people of Iran - we want both - but fundamentally, that money is not going to be unfrozen unless we continue to see progress," Vance continued.

"And that will obviously be a big part of the negotiation in the days to come," he added.