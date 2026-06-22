Russia-Belarus Union State helps defend common interests, Putin says

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a message of greetings to participants in the Union State international forum "Great Heritage – Common Future," noting that the bonds of friendship between Russia and Belarus help advance common interests on the international stage.

"It is important that the bonds of fraternal friendship and mutual assistance forged on the battlefields of the Great Patriotic War today help Russians and Belarusians advance multifaceted cooperation, work together to build the Union State, and defend their legitimate interests on the international stage," reads the message uploaded to the Kremlin website.

According to the Russian president, an important component of relations between Moscow and Minsk is cooperation between the legislative bodies – activities within the Parliamentary Assembly of the Union State of Belarus and Russia.

"It is symbolic that your forum is being held in Brest, a truly sacred land for the peoples of Russia and Belarus, which exactly 85 years ago was the first to bore the brunt of Nazi invasion. The unparalleled heroism, fortitude, and self-sacrifice of the defenders of the Brest Fortress, who were the first to stand against the treacherous and cruel enemy, will never be forgotten," he emphasized.

Putin noted that the presence of delegations from friendly countries at the forum confirms that the majority of the international community shares the values and principles of Russia, rejects attempts to whitewash the atrocities committed by the Nazis and their accomplices, and is prepared to combat any manifestations of neo-Nazism.

"People's representatives, who enjoy high authority, can undoubtedly do much to preserve the memory of our shared glorious history and to educate younger generations in the spirit of humanism and patriotism," he added.

The Russian president expressed confidence that the forum participants' joint work would be constructive and fruitful, and would also serve to strengthen mutual understanding between Russians and Belarusians.

"I sincerely wish you success and all the best," Putin concluded.