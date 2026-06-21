Crimea suspends fuel sales at gas stations — regional head

SIMFEROPOL, June 21. /TASS/. Crimea has suspended fuel sales, allowing gasoline to be provided only to government agencies that ensure the region’s vital functions and security, regional head Sergey Aksyonov announced.

"Starting today, June 21, at 9:00 a.m. local time (6:00 a.m. GMT), fuel sales have been suspended at Crimean gas stations for individuals and businesses. Fuel will be sold only to government agencies that ensure Crimea’s functioning and security," Aksyonov wrote on his Max channel.

The Crimean head asked everyone to remain calm and to trust only official sources of information.