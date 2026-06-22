VIENNA, June 22. /TASS/. Germany’s media and the government continue to fuel revanchist moods with regard to Russia, despite the German people’s largely peaceful attitude, said European Parliament member Ruth Firmenich (BSW party, formerly the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance - Reason and Justice).

"We can see now that the German government is fostering revanchism, and German media have been particularly active in that regard," she said during an online roundtable titled "Militarization of Europe," organized by the Russian Permanent Mission to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

"In my view, the vast part of the German population does not want war, which the German government is trying to make possible again, with the help of the media. People need peace with Russia, but neither the government, nor the media reflect this opinion," the lawmaker continued. "This is very dangerous."

In her view, NATO countries, and Germany in particular, are "playing with fire."

"I personally fear that Germany might play an extremely negative role in the [Ukrainian] conflict," she added. "The German government is taking avail of moods that seemed to be long gone, and this causes serious concern."