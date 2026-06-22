Actual work on peace between US-Iran just beginning — Turkish ruling party

ANKARA, June 22. /TASS/. The actual substantive work on a US-Iran peace agreement is just beginning, and Israel is trying to undermine the process, Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party spokesman Omer Celik has stated.

"The agreement represents a stage where the ceasefire will lead to lasting peace. Many issues will be resolved within the 60-day period, from the opening of the Strait of Hormuz to the lifting of the US blockade. The work is just beginning," he said. Celik noted that Israel is already making "radical statements to undermine" the process, and called for a firm stance against Israeli aggression. He also referenced US Vice President Vance's warning that Israel must respect the peace process.

"The current situation is crucial for regional and global peace. From the Strait of Hormuz to Lebanon, tensions must be reduced, and this 60-day period must be used conflict-free," Celik stated.