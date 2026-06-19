Russian stock market closes in the red

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. The MOEX Russia Index dropped by 0.85% to 2,420.56 points by the close of business on the Moscow Exchange.

The RTS Index fell by 0.96% to 1,038.31 points. The yuan added one kopeck to 10.8 rubles.

"The MOEX Russia Index had a weak week. Negative points prevail. Geopolitics applies the strongest pressure on the sentiment - new Western sanctions and escalation on Ukraine instead of talks make anxiety stronger. Market conditions also did not facilitate growth. Oil prices dropped on the signs of de-escalation in the Middle East, while the ruble does not rush to weaken," Andrey Smirnov from BCS Investment World said.

BCS Investment World and Freedom Global believe the MOEX Russia Index will be within 2,400 - 2,500 points on Monday.