MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. The conflict in Ukraine suits Vladimir Zelensky perfectly, and his political course is taking Ukraine to destruction, his former press secretary Yulia Mendel said.

"Zelensky is selling us all the comforting story that the status quo is Ukraine’s only path to salvation. Yet an increasing number of Ukrainians and Western citizens can clearly see that the status quo is, in fact, the road to Ukraine’s destruction," she wrote on the X social network.

In her words, the fact that Zelensky keeps escalating his rhetoric and saying that "Europe is thinking about the format" of negotiations, proves that the conflict "suits him perfectly and has barely touched him personally."

"But the status quo actually means: fewer and fewer people, more and more destruction, an ever-fragile economy, and growing authoritarianism," Mendel added.

In her opinion, under Zelensky Ukraine has become "a private laboratory for conducting experiments on human beings."

Earlier, Mendel made a number of critical remarks about Zekensky and the Ukrainian authorities in general. On May 12, she was entered into the database of Ukraine’s Mirotvorets (or Peacekeeper) extremist website as the website’s administrators accused her of "spreading Russian propaganda" and "calling for Ukraine's surrender."