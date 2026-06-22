Negotiating teams agree to involve Lebanon in conflict resolution efforts

DOHA, June 22. /TASS/. Negotiating teams participating in the four-party consultations in the Swiss resort of Burgenstock agreed to establish a conflict-resolution group that will include Lebanon.

"The parties agreed on the creation of a de-confliction cell, between the parties, the Lebanese Republic and facilitated by the Mediators, to ensure the adherence of the termination of military operations in Lebanon as per the MoU," Qatar and Pakistan said in a joint statement.

It added that technical teams will continue consultations on a number of issues throughout the week, with discussions set to take place in Burgenstock.