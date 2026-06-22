Trump believes Iran to agree to large-scale inspections in nuclear sphere

WASHINGTON, June 22. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump believes that Iran will agree to large-scale inspections aimed at ensuring the absence of a military dimension to Tehran's nuclear program.

"Everybody is fully aware that Iran will agree to have major weapons Inspections in order to ensure 'nuclear honesty' long into the future," the US leader wrote on his Truth Social page.

Washington and Tehran previously signed a memorandum of understanding. As US Vice President JD Vance stated, the Iranian leadership agreed to once again invite International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors to its nuclear facilities. Vance added that this marks "the first step towards final denuclearization or the termination of the nuclear program in Iran." He suggested that IAEA inspectors could arrive in Iran on June 22.