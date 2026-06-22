Russia boosts fish export revenue from China by 53% in first five months of 2026

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. Russia increased exports of fish and seafood to China by 16% in physical terms and by 53% in value terms in January-May 2026, to 672,000 metric tons worth nearly $2.06 bln, the Fish Union said.

"Russian exports of fish and seafood to China in January-May 2026 rose by 16% year-on-year in volume and 53% in value terms, to 672,000 metric tons worth nearly $2.06 bln, according to calculations by the Fish Union's Analytical Center based on data from China's General Administration of Customs," the statement said.

In particular, exports of frozen headed and gutted pollock increased by 25% in physical terms and by 70% in value terms, to 388,000 metric tons worth $673 mln. Exports of frozen pollock fillets rose by 25% in volume and by 55% in value, to 4,000 metric tons worth $12 mln, while exports of frozen headed and gutted cod grew by 35% in physical terms and doubled in value, to 39,000 metric tons worth $314 mln.

Exports of live crabs also increased during the period by 10% in physical terms and by 25% in value terms, to 17,000 metric tons worth $527 mln.

At the same time, imports of fish and seafood from China to Russia in the first five months of 2026 rose by 7% in physical terms and by 11% in value terms, to 43,000 metric tons worth $171 mln.

In particular, imports of frozen Pacific mackerel increased by 5% in physical terms and by 65% in value terms, to 11,000 metric tons worth $24 mln. Imports of frozen saury rose by 10% in volume and by 50% in value, to 7,000 metric tons worth $16 mln, while imports of frozen trout increased by 5% in physical terms and by 10% in value terms, to 2,000 metric tons worth $21 mln.