One-third of largest Russian airlines’ fleet to consist of locally-produced jets by 2030

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. The share of jets produced in Russia in the fleet of the country’s largest airlines should rise to 30% in 2030 from 14% in 2022, according to the state program for development of the Russian aviation sector. The plan was greenlighted by the government on September 21, 2021.

The share of Russian jets in the fleet of the largest carriers should stand at 14% in 2022, rise to 15% in 2023, and to 16% in 2026, according to the document. Earlier, the Accounts Chamber reported that the share of jets produced in Russia in the fleet of the largest Russian carriers amounted to 10.2% by the end of 2020.

"Meeting the needs of domestic transportation using Russian-made aircraft in Russia with bringing the share of jets and helicopters produced in Russia in the fleet of the largest Russian carriers to at least 30% and 90%, respectively, by 2030," the section ‘Targets of state program’ states.

Meanwhile, the share of small aircraft in the total number of supplied civil jets should equal 10% by 2030. The share of helicopters produced in Russia within the country’s largest air carriers should be 87.5% in 2022, 88% in 2023, and 88.3% in 2024.

The program envisages the investment of at least 100 bln rubles ($1.37 bln) in the fixed assets of the aviation sector by 2030.