BRUSSELS, June 22. /TASS/. The EU is currently discussing not negotiations with Russia, but ways to put pressure on it and support Ukraine, European Council President Antonio Costa told reporters following the EU-Moldova summit.

"Unfortunately, we are not talking about negotiations right now," he said, noting that, in his opinion, Moscow is allegedly not ready for talks.

Costa pointed out that "the EU does not want to be a mediator; it stands with Ukraine and supports Ukraine."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has previously noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly stated that Russia is ready for negotiations with Europe. At the same time, Peskov stressed that the EU - whether out of foolishness or incompetence - is mistaken in trying to speak to Russia from a position of strength or based on Russia’s supposed weakness.