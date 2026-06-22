Construction of Akkuyu NPP's first power unit completed — CEO

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. Construction work on the first power unit of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Turkey has been completed, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said during a visit to the plant.

"We are recording the completion of construction work. Cold hydrostatic testing of the reactor began last night, and this work will be completed within a few weeks. Only a matter of weeks will remain before the launch operations begin, and following the completion of all this work, an inspection will be carried out and adjustments will be made to the final stage," the Rosatom chief said.

Akkuyu is the first nuclear power plant being built in the Republic of Turkey. The Akkuyu project consists of four power units equipped with Russian-designed Generation III+ VVER reactors. Each unit will have a capacity of 1,200 MW. The construction of Akkuyu is the first project in the global nuclear industry to be implemented under the Build-Own-Operate model.