Russia's international reserves down $20.4 bln over week to $729.3 bln

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. Russia's international reserves stood at $729.3 bln as of June 12, 2026, having decreased by $20.4 bln over the week, according to materials released by the Bank of Russia.

"International reserves as of the end of the day on June 12, 2026, amounted to $729.3 bln, having declined by $20.4 bln, or 2.7%, over the week, mainly due to a negative revaluation," the regulator said.

As of June 5, reserves totaled $749.7 bln. Russia's international reserves reached a record high of $826.8 bln on January 30.

International reserves, which are highly liquid foreign assets available to the Bank of Russia and the Russian government, consist of foreign currency funds, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), the reserve position in the IMF and monetary gold. Following the launch of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, Western countries imposed sanctions on the Bank of Russia. In addition to freezing Russia's gold and foreign exchange reserves, they banned all operations related to the management of the Central Bank's reserves and assets, as well as transactions involving any legal entity, organization or body acting on behalf of or at the direction of the Bank of Russia.