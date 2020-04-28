Russian Tu-22 strategic bombers fly over northern seas shadowed by Norwegian fighters

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Two Russian Tupolev Tu-22M3 missile-carrying bombers performed a flight over the neutral waters of the Barents and Norwegian Seas, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

At some sections of their flight, "the Russian aircraft were shadowed by F-16 fighters of the Norwegian Air Force," the ministry said.

The bombers’ flight lasted more than four hours, it added

Pilots of Russia’s long-range aircraft regularly perform flights over the neutral waters of the Arctic and Pacific Oceans, and also over the Black and Baltic Seas, the ministry said.

All these flights "are performed in strict compliance with the international rules of using the airspace," the ministry stressed.