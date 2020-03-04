Russian Baltic Fleet warship visits Sri Lanka in anti-piracy deployment to Indian Ocean

"During its anchorage in Colombo, the crew will replenish fresh water, fuel and food supplies and technically inspect the ship. After completing its visit that will last through March 6, the Baltic Fleet guard ship will continue its anti-piracy watch in the Indian Ocean," the press office said in a statement.

MOSCOW, March 4. /TASS/. The Baltic Fleet guard ship Yaroslav Mudry has made a planned business call at the port of Colombo in Sri Lanka in its anti-piracy deployment to the Indian Ocean, the Fleet’s press office reported on Wednesday.

The ship’s combat team will hold planned drills to search for a notional enemy’s submarine with a Ka-27 helicopter’s take-off while the anti-terror squads on the ships and vessels will practice various scenarios of fighting pirates in the Indian Ocean, the statement says.

The Baltic Fleet’s naval group comprising the guard ship Yaroslav Mudry, the sea tug Viktor Konetsky and the sea tanker Yelnya embarked on their long-distance deployment from the Baltic Fleet’s main naval base of Baltiysk in the westernmost Kaliningrad Region on October 1 and set off for the Indian Ocean.

In December, the warships took part for the first time in the naval phase of the Indra-2019 Russian-Indian drills and in the Maritime Security Belt Russia-China-Iran naval maneuvers. On January 21-22, 2020, the Baltic Fleet’s naval group held anti-piracy drills with the destroyer Harusame of Japan’s Maritime Self-Defense Force in the Arabian Sea.