MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. The second test-launch of Russia’s Angara-A5 heavy carrier rocket is scheduled for the second-third quarter of this year, CEO of the Khrunichev Space Center (the Angara rocket manufacturer) Alexei Varochko said on Wednesday.

"The launch [of an Angara-A5] will take place in the second-third quarter of this year," the chief executive said.