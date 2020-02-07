Russia’s Rosoboronexport, Indian DRDO to develop propellants for missiles and rockets

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. Russia’s state arms seller Rosoboronexport and India’s Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) signed a contract at the DefExpo international arms show on the joint development of high-performance propellants for rockets and missiles, the Defense Ministry of India reported on Friday.

The contract stipulates the development of advanced pyrotechnic ignition systems and the entire range of high-energy materials required for missiles, carrier rockets and munitions, the ministry said in a statement.

These products are expected to be used in compact and energy-efficient propulsion systems, it said.

The High Energy Materials Research Laboratory, which makes part of the DRDO, signed the contract on the DRDO’s behalf.

The DefExpo-2020 international land, naval and homeland security exhibition runs in Lucknow in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh on February 5-9.