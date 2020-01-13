Coastal defense troops go on alert in combat readiness check in Crimea

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Units of the Black Sea Fleet’s army corps have gone on alert in a combat readiness check in Crimea, the Fleet’s press office reported on Monday.

"The coastal defense troops that went on training alert made a march as part of a column of military and special hardware to the Angarsky practice range and started equipping their positions. During the combat readiness check, the servicemen will perform firing exercises with their weapons against target positions and also hold radiation, chemical and biological protection drills," the press office said in a statement.

Overall, the combat readiness check involves more than 500 personnel and about 100 items of military hardware of coastal defense troops from the Black Sea Fleet’s army corps, the statement says.

At the same time, the crew of the small anti-submarine warfare ship Kasimov held an exercise at a Black Sea training range to search for and detect a notional enemy’s submarine. Under the drills’ scenario, the warship’s crew received a task from the Fleet’s command and control center to search for and track the notional enemy’s submarine.

The Black Sea Fleet diesel-electric submarine Kolpino simulated the enemy in the drills.

During the exercise, the crew of the small anti-submarine warfare ship Kasimov also practiced bombing and firing torpedo weapons, the press office said.