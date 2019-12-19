Russian troops receive first batch of ADC amphibious assault rifles

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. The Russian armed forces has received the first batch of ADS amphibious assault rifles, which are effective both under water and on the ground, the press service of the High Precision Systems holding (part of the State Corporation Rostec) told TASS.

"Regarding the ADS amphibious assault rifles, production has been set up. Last week, the delivery of first batch of the assault rifles under the state procurement order has been completed," the source said.

ADS amphibious assault rifles were designed for special-purpose units. Earlier, Russian combat swimmers had to carry two types of weapons to their missions - Kalashnikov assault rifles for use on land or aboard surface vessels and APS underwater assault rifles for use under water.

"Those assault rifles have entered service in test regime several years ago. Based on results of tests, certain improvements have been made to make their use more convenient," the spokespersons said.